C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

C&C Group Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Articles

