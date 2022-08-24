C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Trading Down 2.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on C&C Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Monday, June 27th.
C&C Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.
