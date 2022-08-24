Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $101.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.85 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $114.79.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,708,440 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,684 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

