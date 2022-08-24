Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as high as C$1.46. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 3,089 shares changing hands.

Centamin Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.