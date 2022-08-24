Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
CPF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 67,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,810. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.
About Central Pacific Financial
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
