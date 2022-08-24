Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.36. 342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $629.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $7,166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,816,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,973,086.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Century Therapeutics by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

