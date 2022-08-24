Ceres Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,365.16 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $37.44 or 0.00173848 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $206,365.16 and approximately $15,892.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

