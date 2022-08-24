Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) President Abraham Ceesay Sells 9,605 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) President Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several analysts have commented on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,378 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,723,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 145,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

