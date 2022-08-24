Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 395.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 298.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 407.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $254,636,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3,291.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,485,000 after buying an additional 2,297,500 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

