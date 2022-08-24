Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 6.9% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.18. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

