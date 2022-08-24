Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 3.5%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 1,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

