Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 3.5%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.47 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 1,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 146,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
