CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 10% Higher

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $38.73. Approximately 4,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 398,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,663,000. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

