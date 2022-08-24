Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 458,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,516,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.