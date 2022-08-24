Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

