City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $453.15

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 453.15 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 405.04 ($4.89). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 423 ($5.11), with a volume of 15,271 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £209.81 million and a P/E ratio of 981.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.75.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.74%.

Insider Activity

About City of London Investment Group

In related news, insider Jane Stabile bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,401.64).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

