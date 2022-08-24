Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.09

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.09 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 3881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

