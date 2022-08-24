Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $120.09

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.09 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 3881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

