Clear Street Markets LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

