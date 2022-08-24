Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $225,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $336,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

