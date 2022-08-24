Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,330,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 467,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 89,640 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 471,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

