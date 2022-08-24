ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE) Shares Down 2.5%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGE – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 10,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 42,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.
ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.