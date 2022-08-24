Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 299,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 568% from the average session volume of 44,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 101.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Company Profile

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

