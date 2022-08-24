CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:DOC traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 477,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$108.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

