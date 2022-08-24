Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.40. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 131,979 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Featured Stories

