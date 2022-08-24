Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $62.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.