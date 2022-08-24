Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Up 4%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 337,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 303,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.99.
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
