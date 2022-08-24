Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.