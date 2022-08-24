Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 220,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

