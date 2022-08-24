Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cigna by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

CI opened at $286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.56. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

