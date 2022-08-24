Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 66,712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 639,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 97,628 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,370,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,449,000 after buying an additional 306,433 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.