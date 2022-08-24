Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,713 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

