Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $113,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 532.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.