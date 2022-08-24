Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

