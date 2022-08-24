Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) PT Lowered to €23.50

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.06) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 449,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

