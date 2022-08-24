Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $5,847.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.05 or 1.00052728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00229101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00143840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00238369 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004027 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00056512 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,505,415 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

