Contrasting Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allbirds and Simon Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 8 0 2.57 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Allbirds presently has a consensus target price of $10.86, suggesting a potential upside of 160.36%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

This table compares Allbirds and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Simon Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million 2.21 -$45.37 million ($0.69) -6.04 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Allbirds beats Simon Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

