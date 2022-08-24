Contrasting Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) and Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Valens and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ascend Wellness 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valens currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 152.12%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. Given Ascend Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Valens.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -21.49% -33.06% -7.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Valens and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.8% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 2.09 -$39.11 million N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.30 -$122.66 million ($0.45) -5.56

Valens has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Valens beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products. In addition, it offers CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation, product development, and custom manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Valens Groworks Corp. and changed its name to The Valens Company Inc. in June 2020. The Valens Company Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

