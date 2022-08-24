Contrasting Greenidge Generation (GREE) and The Competition

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) is one of 145 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Greenidge Generation to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenidge Generation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenidge Generation Competitors 374 2515 4678 60 2.58

Greenidge Generation presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 261.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million -$44.48 million -0.71 Greenidge Generation Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -25.02

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenidge Generation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% Greenidge Generation Competitors -63.32% -1,497.07% -11.22%

Summary

Greenidge Generation peers beat Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.