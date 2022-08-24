Contrasting Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.18 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.76 REE Automotive $10,000.00 39,046.47 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.64

Vicinity Motor has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REE Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28% REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vicinity Motor and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicinity Motor and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00

REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 260.66%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Vicinity Motor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

