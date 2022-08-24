Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.60

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.60 and traded as high as C$17.95. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.70, with a volume of 4,718 shares changing hands.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$511.02 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.86.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.