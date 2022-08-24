Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Up 9.8%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.82 and last traded at 2.81. Approximately 30,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,513,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.73.

Core Scientific Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,251,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

