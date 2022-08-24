Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Down 0.3%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.06 and last traded at C$3.09. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.09 million and a PE ratio of -15.93.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

