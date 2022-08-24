Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

