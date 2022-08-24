Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $1.49 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075308 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,805,062 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

