Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Price Target Raised to $18.30

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.60 to $18.30 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet cut Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Cosan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CSAN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 1,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
