Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $315,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

COST traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $240.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

