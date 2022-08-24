Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Down to $33.40

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $32.65. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 42,998 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $1,419,363.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,458.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
