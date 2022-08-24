Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 741,274 shares.The stock last traded at $38.55 and had previously closed at $38.56.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

