Cowen Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $142.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.