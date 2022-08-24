CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $20.60 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
