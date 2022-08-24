CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $20.60 on Friday. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

