Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Arkema has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $152.18.

About Arkema

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arkema will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.